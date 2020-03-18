The Swellesley Report

Irish eyes smiling on Wellesley for St. Patrick’s Day

by

The gang at Phillips Park in Wellesley got into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit on Tuesday afternoon, belting out traditional Irish tunes. The Dropkick Murphys have nothing on these crooners…

Phillips Park St Patricks Day Phillips Park St Patricks Day Phillips Park St Patricks Day

