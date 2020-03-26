It’s bear—and mask—season in Wellesley

Wellesley residents across town have begun propping up bears (and other stuffed animals) in their windows to give kids and adults something amusing to do while they’re airing out in a safe distanced way.
Updates to bear locations are being made on a shared Wellesley Bear hunt document. One organizer credited her daughter’s preschool with the suggestion. We’ve seen other scavenger hunts in town popping up with various themes, including rainbows.
Taking photos of stuffed animals in windows is no easy task. Reflections are tough, plus you find yourself asking strangers things like “Mind if I take a picture of your monkey?”
Masks in, bears out (for now)
