Latest batch of Wellesley events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Wellesley’s Health Department and Town and school officials on Monday said they are not recommending the cancellation or postponement of events held at school or municipal buildings in light of the coronavirus outbreak, which now includes 2 additional presumed positive Wellesley residents who have isolated themselves and are said not to impact the schools.

Still, the list of events in Wellesley canceled or postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns is growing. The latest:

The Wellesley Democratic Town Committee’s Town Candidates and Ballot Forum, planned for the Wellesley Community Center on 3/9, has been canceled.

Schofield Elementary School 5th graders vs. teachers basketball game, originally set for 3/10, has been postponed. Stay tuned for a new date.

Saint Paul Church in Wellesley called off its St. Patrick’s Day dinner: “We are disappointed to announce that out of an abundance of caution we will not be holding the annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Paul on March 14. We thank everyone for their efforts to date and look forward to next year. If you have already purchased tickets, please send an email to [email protected] com so that we can provide you a refund.”

com so that we can provide you a refund.” This coming weekend’s Junior Festival and Youth Treble Chorus Rehearsal slated to be held 3/13-3/14 at Lincoln-Sudbury High has been canceled. The Youth Treble Chorus Performance has been postponed for the time being, too. 28 kids from Wellesley Middle School and High School grades 7-9 had been selected after auditioning on Feb. 1.

Other events being canceled or postponed? [email protected]

Meanwhile, this from the Evolutions program at Wellesley High:

