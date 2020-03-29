Music to Wellesley’s ears during coronavirus crisis

Some in Wellesley have tried to boost spirits through the power of music despite the fact that concerts scheduled throughout town have been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Reader CH shared this clip from her neighborhood this weekend. She happened upon a piano concert given by Greg Livingston, a local piano tuner, musician, and music teacher. “He played a succession of old favorites and show tunes, and even took suggestions from the socially-distanced audience. What a lovely surprise!”
#Wellesley MA 1-man piano concert from within a home, with social distancing audience @WA2EHV pic.twitter.com/F7sCpaeyJw
Separately, Wellesley College has tried to salvage its concert season by offering live streams of past events.
Our own swell neighborhood is plotting a live streamed talent show next weekend. I will definitely not be singing or playing music, but am intrigued to see what the neighbors are up to.
hi, it would be cool if we picked a nice day and time, and had everyone in town who can play or sing, open their doors and windows, and let us hear. kind of like in italy. there are lots of kids with instruments stuck inside, let em rip!