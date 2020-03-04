Presidential primary results in Wellesley: Biden & Trump rule, but Bloomberg no slouch

Nearly 9,000 Wellesley voters made their choices during Super Tuesday’s Presidential Primary, and while Joe Biden and Donald Trump topped the results for Democrats and Republicans, Michael Bloomberg made a much stronger showing than he did in Massachusetts overall.

More than half of those eligible to vote in the Primary in Wellesley went to the polls.

Biden got 41% of the vote in Wellesley, higher than his 34% across the state. Democratic competitor Bloomberg captured just 12% across the state, but 21% in Wellesley. He finished fewer than 50 votes behind Elizabeth Warren in Wellesley, which had her as #2.

President Trump defeated Bill Weld handily across the state and in Wellesley, though his margin of victory was much smaller here.

For the rest of the unofficial town totals, including results for Town Committee and State Committee, see the document below.

