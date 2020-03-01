Summer Camp Spotlight: Edge on Science at Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts

SPONSORED POST: Calling all budding scientists and engineers! Edge on Science is bringing summer STEM fun to Regis College, in Weston, Massachusetts. They believe in a project-based approach to applied science and engineering, one that taps into your child’s intrinsic curiosity. Lead instructors are engineers, scientists or scholars, and their aim is to encourage and challenge. With a child-to-instructor and assistant ratio of 7:1 or less, kids get plenty of support, as they work in teams to build individual and group projects.

“My greater education was from summer enrichment,

because it took me to another level.”

— Connell Cloyd, M.Ed.

Summer programs like this allow your child to further explore a particular interest, or to try something new, all while having fun! They learn how to use tools, drawings, computer applications, and scientific instruments to make their projects come to life. Here are a few of the ways kids can create, test, and discover, with Edge on Science:

Bridge Building: In the classroom, kids design, build, and load test a take-home, model truss bridge. Outside, they team-build four different bridges, including a suspension type.

Catapult Engineering: We think this parent explanation sums it up best: “Catapult Engineering is non-stop, hands-on physics fun with a medieval flair.” Outside, teams build two trebuchets!

Drone and Code: Learn how to code instructions for a drone. Deal with basic laws of motion. Let STEM take flight!

Super Science Sampler: Kids get to explore many branches of applied science and engineering through fun experimentation, demonstrations, games and challenges.

STEM Program: Edge on Science

LOCATION: Regis College campus, Weston, Massachusetts & other locations in Newton, Beverly and Manchester

PHONE: (315) 773-5673

