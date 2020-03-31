Wellesley area Automotive Services spotlight — keep your car in top condition, safely

The Baker-Polito Administration has listed Automotive Services shops as transportation-related organizations that provide essential services and workforces related to COVID-19. According to the Administration’s recent directives,” As such, these businesses may continue to operate brick and mortar facilities. These essential businesses are following social distancing protocols for workers in accordance with guidance from the Department of Public Health.

So if you’ve been meaning to get that work on your car done, now is the perfect time to go forward. All the businesses below are following safe protocol including:

thorough cleanings of all facilities daily

staff training with specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they are not feeling well

adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers

Haskins Automotive is open for business! Offering complimentary pick-up and drop-off of your vehicle for any service. All cars being disinfected before and after drop-off. Check out some awesome specials at www.haskinsautomotive.com/ specials We are also offering FREE OIL CHANGES for first responders and emergency room workers! Stay safe everyone! “Integrity Is Our Greatest Asset”

During the Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory, Quinlan’s Automotive will be open for auto repair service. Understanding the financial situation this puts our current and potentially new customers in, we’ve decided to reduce the labor rate to $70 per hour. I’ve arranged key drops and over the phone credit card transactions to minimize interactions with one another and, arranged to disinfect vehicles steering wheels, door handles and ignition keys. Conventional Oil changes have been reduced to $24.99 and Full Synthetic Oil Changes will be $39.95. Stay safe everyone, and we hope to see you all again somewhat soon.

First and foremost, we want you to know that we value the health and safety of our customers and staff. As a business, Bernardi Volvo Cars Natick is taking the extra steps necessary to maintain a healthy and sanitary workplace while still meeting our customers’ needs. Our Service Department hours are Monday – Friday, 8am – 1pm. No matter the department you’re looking to reach, we have staff available to answer your questions and assist with your needs. You can connect with a member of our team by phone at 888-470-5335 or through our website.



Wellesley Toyota is open for business. Service Department temporary hours are: M-F 8am-4pm; Sat. 8am-noon. All service/repairs available. We encourage free, ‘no contact’ pick-up/drop-off from your home if your vehicle needs service. Our showroom is closed until April 7, but we can safely bring car to you for a test drive, appraisal and paperwork. Shop online – we’ll respond to all inquiries. As a family-owned business, we’ve proudly served the Wellesley community for 30 years. We encourage you to shop local and help each other out. Together we will get through this.