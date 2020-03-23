Wellesley Business Buzz: Painting Place keeping kids busy at home; Blush Tan studio makeover

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news, against a backdrop in which Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered non-essential businesses to shut down their on-premises operations.

(An earlier version referenced a special guest appearance by former Wellesley business Boloco, but that’s no longer happening, per the town…) The Painting Place keeping kids busy at home March 1 marked The Painting Place‘s 1-year anniversary in Wellesley, after its move from Needham. But the first month of the pottery painting and crafts hotspot’s second year here hasn’t exactly been what owner Samara Helfman expected.

“It was like Cheers in here! Friendly, welcoming, warm and just a happy place! Now I’m like a doggy in the window waving to customers picking up to go orders on our outside table,” says Helfman, who has been heartened by customers posting pictures of kids painting at home. “But boy, do I miss helping them celebrate birthdays and special events.”

Overall, The Painting Place is coming up on its 20th year in business this fall.

“We have seen a lot and have adapted to many different times. Clearly nothing like this. Is it scary? The unknown. Yes! But I think it’s making us all slow down and appreciate what we do have,” Helfman says. It’s made her realize how much she loved her old job, whereas now feels more like work, more of an assembly line. But Helfman says she is grateful The Painting Place’s to-go kits are keeping kids busy at home and freeing up parents to do their own work.

Blush Tan studio makeover Blush Tan, located in that cozy alley between Lorraine and Comina on Washington Street in Wellesley Square, is temporarily in that yellow house on Grove Street across from Truly. The business hopes to be showing off its revamped Washington Street studio later this spring.