Wellesley Business Buzz: How we can help; J. Todd Gallery closing; MBTA cuts back schedule; Wellesley Dental closed through April 7; E.A. Davis navigates new reality

The latest round-up of Wellesley, Mass., business news, all of which, not surprisingly, is coronavirus (COVID-19) related.

How can we help?

We’ve had many inquiries and ideas shared by Swellesley readers over the past few weeks regarding what we might do, beyond our regular reporting, to help businesses in town survive and thrive in spite of the forced and voluntary shutdowns that face them.

One idea we had was to reach out to a handful of likely suspects to see if they might like to share what’s going on behind the scenes at their operations during this period on a regular basis. We’d then roll up their experiences into reports to keep patrons up to speed on what and how these local businesses are doing.

How are they dealing with employees, customers and suppliers? What are the realities of things like business insurance? What’s it actually like running these businesses when the businesses are either closed or transforming to online only? Share photos. If you’d like to take part in this, please reach out: [email protected]

J. Todd Gallery closes

J. Todd Gallery, located at 572 Washington St., has announced it is closing on March 25 “due to the current situation we are all experiencing.”

There’s a possibility the business could re-open in the fall, according to Mona Kumar, who has owned the gallery since 2015. It’s always been a fun surprise to see would be in the window display at this shop.

MBTA reduces schedule

From the MBTS:

The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis), the agency’s operating partner for Commuter Rail, announced today a Reduced Service Schedule effective Tuesday, March 17. This service level provides a public transit option for people with essential travel needs, such as medical professionals and emergency responders, while helping to limit the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging people to practice social distancing and work-from-home when possible.

The Commuter Rail Reduced Service Schedule is available at www.MBTA.com/coronavirus and will proactively be handed out at major stations, such as North Station, Back Bay Station and South Station, on March 16 and available at ticket offices upon request. The Reduced Service Schedule applies to all lines and the modifications, while limited, support periods of peak travel while providing off-peak options throughout the day.

The MBTA and Keolis are implementing this Reduced Service Schedule based on guidance from public health officials as a measure to help protect passengers and Commuter Rail employees from the spread of COVID-19. As further precaution to limit the spread of coronavirus, the MBTA and Keolis are encouraging passengers to purchase tickets at ticket offices, vending machines or the M-Ticket app to limit the use of cash whenever possible.

Keolis and the MBTA will provide updates on service to passengers via Twitter at @MBTA_CR, MBTA.com, T-Alerts, station signage and onboard announcements.

Wellesley Dental Group closed through April 7

Wellesley Dental Group is doing its part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by closing through April 7th.

The Seaward Rd. office will be open for emergency appointments only. If you are in a dental emergency, please call the 24-hour emergency line at 781-237-9071. That number may also be used Mon. – Fri., 8am – noon for non-emergency calls.

Dr. Femina Ali said, “During this time, we will continue to compensate our employees — the people that make Wellesley Dental Group so special. Over the next few weeks, we’re figuring out how to best help our community. From engaging in public health dialogue to assisting local non-profits, we’re doing everything we can to keep our community — especially those most vulnerable — safe, protected, and taken care of.”

E.A. Davis navigates new reality

E.A. Davis, the longtime clothing and interior design shop on Washington Street, has temporarily closed as of Monday in light of the COVID-19 situation.

“We have so many wonderful customers and staff that are in a higher risk category. We thought it would be prudent to keep everyone home as we develop our strategy,” say owner Rob Skolnick. “Our interior decorators are working on projects at home, and in our studio working independently. We plan on enhancing our at home design service by delivering samples of fabrics and wall coverings to our clients doorsteps so we can continue to create their dream home.”

Keep an eye on their social media accounts for more updates.

Got tips on business openings, closings or whatever, feel free to email us here: [email protected]

Also email us if you’re interested in sponsoring our weekly Wellesley Business Buzz roundup

Subscribe to The Swellesley Report’s daily email