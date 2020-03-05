Wellesley Business Buzz (sponsored by Wellesley Transportation): Pinnacle gets nod for major project; Admit Fit college counseling will see your student now; author Susan Orlean coming to town

This week’s Wellesley Business Buzz is sponsored by Wellesley Transportation. Owned and operated by Thomas Shinnick since 1995, Wellesley Transportation, formerly known as College Taxi, has been proudly serving Wellesley and the surrounding communities for over 90 years. Originally established in 1926, Wellesley Transportation provides on-time airport, local and long-distance transportation in luxury vehicles. For reservations, call or text 781-235-2200.

Pinnacle reaches real estate heights

Pinnacle Residential Properties in Wellesley Square has scored a major marketing coup. The locally owned and managed business has been tapped by Northland Residential to manage all sales aspects related to Fieldstone Way, currently under construction on Great Plain Ave. The 44-unit townhome project, which will include 11 relatively affordable units that will contribute to Wellesley’s overall efforts to boost its affordable housing stock, will be released to the market in phases. The first phase of sales on the 12-acre site project will consist of seven homes. For additional information, contact Susan Bevilacqua at [email protected] or 781-589-8257

Wellesley resident starts college admissions counseling

Martha Collins, a long-time Wellesley resident and parent of three who have successfully navigated college admissions, is offering her expertise to families of college-bound students through Admit Fit college admissions counseling.

Martha is adept at counseling teens and consulting with parents. She understands firsthand how to shape a positive college admissions experience for students and their families.

As a Vice President of Marketing, Martha led the exponential growth of CollegeWeekLive, one of the world’s largest online college admissions engagement platforms. Through this experience, she developed a multifaceted understanding of college admissions from the university, student, and counselor perspective.

Author Susan Orlean to discuss books at Library Gala

An interview with author Susan Orlean, whose The Library Book is this year’s community wide read selection, will highlight this year’s Wellesley Free Library Foundation gala fundraiser on April 2 at Wellesley Country Club.

The gala, held every other year, raised more than $275K in 2018 for the Foundation, which provides nearly 20% of the library’s annual budget.

Susan Orlean, a longtime New Yorker writer and known for books such as The Orchid Thief, will discuss new work The Library Book and the role libraries continue to play in communities. It’s a good read covering everything from arson to architecture to the inner workings of libraries.



Monies raised at the event, including via live auction, support programs such as technology and English as a second language classes.

Corporate sponsorships are available via packages that range from $2,500 to $10,000, while individual and family sponsorships are offered for $1,250 to $7,500.

Registration and cocktails begin at 630pm on April 2, following by dinner, program and live auction at 7:30pm. Cocktail attire, please.

An application to order individual tickets will be available soon.

