Wellesley candidates Q&A round-up—vote on March 17

Wellesley votes Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The polls will be open 7am – 8pm.

Many of the candidates running for office to serve on the Town’s 11 Boards and Committees took the time to answer questions from Swellesley. Those Q&A posts have been running for the past couple of weeks. For your convenience, below is a round-up of all the candidates and a link to their Q&A’s if they responded.

This Wellesley Town Election 2020 post is sponsored by the Put Wellesley Students First Committee.

Links to Candidates Question & Answer posts:

The position for moderator is a contested race; vote for not more than one:

Candidate for moderator, Ronald Alexander

Candidate for moderator, Mark Kaplan

The position for Board of Selectmen is a contested race; vote for not more than two:

Candidate for Board of Selectmen, Ronald Alexander

Candidate for Board of Selectmen, Elizabeth Sullivan Woods

Candidate for Board of Selectmen, Thomas Ulfelder

The position for Board of Assessors is an uncontested race; vote for one:

Candidate for Board of Assessors, Stephen Burtt

The position for Board of Health is an uncontested race; vote for one:

Candidate for Board of Health, Shepard Cohen

The position for Library Trustees is an uncontested race; vote for not more than two:

Candidate for Library Trustees, Ann-Mara Lanza

Candidate for Library Trustees, Ann Rappaport

The position for Natural Resources Commission is an uncontested race; vote for not more than two:

Candidate for Natural Resources Commission, Martin Jay McHale

Candidate for Natural Resources Commission, Allison Burson

The position for Planning Board is an uncontested race; vote for one:

Candidate for Planning Board, Thomas Taylor

The position for Board of Public Works (3-year term) is an uncontested race; vote for one:

Candidate for Board of Public Works, 3 years, Jeffrey Wechsler

The position for Board of Public Works, 1-year term, is a contested race; vote for not more than one:

Candidate for Board of Public Works: Thomas Skelly

Candidate for Board of Public Works: Scott Bender

The position for Recreation Commission is an uncontested race; vote for one:

Candidate for Recreation Commission: Nathalie deFontnouvelle

School Committee is a contested race; vote for not more than two:

Candidate for School Committee: Lauren Duprey

Candidate for School Committee: Melissa Martin

Candidate for School Committee: Catherine Mirick

The position for Housing Authority is an uncontested race; vote for one:

Candidate for Housing Authority: Renee Spencer