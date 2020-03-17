Wellesley College burned down on this date in 1914

Wellesley College will remember March 17, 2020 as the day on which students were to vacate campus as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whether some will be back for commencement in late May remains to be seen (a student-organized faux-mencement was held last week).

Another March 17 that already lives in infamy on campus was the one that took place in 1914. Wellesley College’s College Hall, which was school for the first 39 years of its existence, burned to the ground in just four hours.

Remains of that building have been preserved and recognized on campus, and can be seen by veering off the trail around Lake Waban.

