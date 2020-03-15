Wellesley College holds faux-mencement

Wellesley College is requiring students to leave campus in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with some possibility that commencement could still be held in late May. But not taking chances about formal commencement ceremonies happening, students organized their own faux-mencement before heading off.

Eliminating the endless, cliche-laden speeches by muckety-mucks could be a model for any future commencement ceremony. This seemed way more fun.

https://www.facebook.com/ninotska.love/videos/2668064346853410/