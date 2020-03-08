Wellesley confirms schools to re-open Monday

From Wellesley Public Schools:

All Wellesley Public Schools and Town buildings will be open on Monday, March 9, 2020.

After consultation with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) and the Wellesley Health Department (WHD), Town and School leaders have determined our schools have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and can safely open.

Currently there are no additional presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in the Town and no students showing symptoms.

This rapidly evolving situation is understandably causing uncertainty and concern in our community, but we have begun what we believe is an appropriate and effective response.

Our preparation efforts will continue to be adjusted as necessary based on new information and guidance from MDPH.

As our main priority remains keeping our community safe, we are considering additional ways to decrease exposure and associated risk by limiting activities in our community.

No firm decisions have been made at this time, but we are encouraging all residents to make the personal health decisions they feel are best for themselves and their families.

We appreciate the strong desire that everyone in our community has to keep our Town safe and healthy, by checking up on others who may be more vulnerable, washing your hands frequently, practicing social distancing, and staying home from work or school if you or anyone in your family is feeling ill.

We want to thank our Facilities Management Department and all of our custodial staff for their outstanding efforts this weekend cleaning and disinfecting Upham Elementary School and Wellesley Middle School, along with the focused cleaning efforts they’ve implemented at all of our schools during the cold and flu season.

Town and School leadership have been meeting throughout the weekend and remain in constant contact with MDPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seeking their guidance on measures to implement to address the virus.

Going forward we will be providing regular COVID-19 updates to the community each day at 5:00 PM through all of our regular communication channels. Thank you to the community for your cooperation and understanding as work together ensure everyone stays safe and healthy.

