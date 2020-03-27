Wellesley coronavirus (COVID-19) update: Active cases double overnight; Babson, Olin, Wellesley 3D printer donating masks

The latest coronavirus (COVID-19) news from Wellesley includes word that there are now 16 active COVID-19 cases, up from 8 yesterday.

The town writes: “Officials attribute the large increase in COVID-19 cases today to ‘community spread’-meaning people have been infected with the virus in our area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. Infected individuals may be showing symptoms, or they may be asymptomatic.”

Separately, a more robust online learning model is expected to be announced next week by Wellesley Public Schools.

Official town coronavirus update

Making masks

Babson and Olin colleges have donated a bunch of personal protective equipment—65 boxes of gloves, 100 pairs of used goggles and 40 pairs of new goggles—to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Donations Management Branch at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center in Marlborough.

Wellesley business Toys-in-Box, a 3D printing company, has been cranking out protective face shields and plans to donate at least 100 of them to those in the medical and other fields that need them during the crisis. Contact the company if your organization is in need: [email protected]

