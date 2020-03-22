Wellesley Food Pantry update

From Wellesley Food Pantry:

We would like to provide an update to the community on our operations in light of the current health crisis. We are remaining open, as we are considered a necessary service for the town but have changed our procedures to ensure the health of our clients, volunteers, and donors.

We continue to accept donations of food but, given our limited staff available, we only want donations of the specific items requested (please see list below). Donations may be left in the food pantry collection bins at Roche Bros. and Whole Foods. We will also accept donations in a bin outside the west door of Hills Congregational Church at 207 Washington Street, where the pantry is located, but only on Monday mornings from 9:00 – 10:30.

Clients may still come to the pantry on Tuesday mornings, but will no longer enter the pantry itself, remaining in another room to complete a shopping list to be packed by volunteers in the pantry.

We will also offer clients curbside pickup on Tuesday mornings during pantry hours to give them their previously packed bags without leaving their cars. For those unable to come pick up bags, we also offer home delivery. Arrangements must be made in advance for both of these services by contacting [email protected] (or 781-235-1188 for those without email).

In this rapidly changing economic landscape, WFP realizes that there may be more people whose food security has become an issue and therefore may be in need of temporary assistance. WFP is a supplementary food resource, meaning we do not operate daily or serve meals, but instead provide assistance to ensure sufficient healthy food resources are available to those in need. If circumstances have changed such that you are in need of our service, please download a registration form from our website: wellesleyfoodpantry.org. You may either bring it with you to the pantry during operating hours, or email it to [email protected] to make arrangements for curbside pickup or home delivery.

We are still in need of food donations, but ONLY of the items on the list below. Please check dates! The Health Dept. does not allow us to put expired food on our shelves:

Condiments: ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise

Fruit: prunes, applesauce (jars or cups), fruit cups, canned pears

Rolled oats – old fashioned or quick cooking (not microwave oatmeal packets)

Pasta sauce

Jams or jellies (especially low-sugar or no sugar)

Canned beets

Rice – 1 lb. bags of white or brown

Cooking oil

Chicken broth (especially low-sodium)

Coffee (regular or instant) and tea

Almond milk or soy milk (shelf-stable)

Diapers size 5-6

Laundry detergent

Toilet paper and paper towels

Hand sanitizer

We currently DO NOT NEED soup, green beans, corn, diced tomatoes, canned black beans, chickpeas, tuna or canned chicken.

Information and updates to our needs list and our operations can also be found on our website: wellesleyfoodpantry.org. As always, we appreciate the support we receive from the community to enable us to fulfill our mission of helping neighbors in need. Please be safe and stay healthy.