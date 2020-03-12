The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley High girls’ hockey: State co-champ; title game off due to coronavirus concerns

by Leave a Comment

While were confident the top-seeded Wellesley High School girls’ hockey team was going to bring home a 3rd straight state title this weekend at the Garden in Boston despite being matched against a tough Canton High team. As it turns out, both schools have been crowned Division 2 state champs, with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association calling off state hockey and basketball title games due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The 22-1 Raiders beat Falmouth this past week 6-0 to advance to the finals vs. Canton, which lost to Wellesley in the title game in 2018.

More:  Wellesley High girls’ hockey team repeats as state champs with OT win

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square