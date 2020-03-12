Wellesley High girls’ hockey: State co-champ; title game off due to coronavirus concerns

While were confident the top-seeded Wellesley High School girls’ hockey team was going to bring home a 3rd straight state title this weekend at the Garden in Boston despite being matched against a tough Canton High team. As it turns out, both schools have been crowned Division 2 state champs, with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association calling off state hockey and basketball title games due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The 22-1 Raiders beat Falmouth this past week 6-0 to advance to the finals vs. Canton, which lost to Wellesley in the title game in 2018.

Unfortunately the Girls Ice Hockey State Finals has been canceled. The MIAA has decided to make all of the finalists Co-State Champions. Congratulations to our team on a great season and our 3rd State Championship! — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) March 12, 2020

