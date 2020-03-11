Wellesley Police log: Gold necklace missing; Sprague field fight; driver of stolen car stopped

Wellesley Police log for the week of 3/2-3/7:

Arrests

On March 3, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Toyota sedan traveling at a rate of 66 mph in a 50 mph zone. A query of the registration came back as expired to a Volkswagon sedan. He attempted to stop the vehicle after it turned onto Kirkland Circle. The vehicle pulled into a driveway of a residence and the passenger fled from the vehicle and ignored verbal commands given by Officer DeBernardi to stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified. Officer DeBernardi provided the Emergency Communications Center with the vehicle identification number of the Toyota. The query of the VIN showed that it had been stolen from a vehicle carrier in Natick on March 3rd. The driver stated the vehicle belonged to the passenger who had fled and was only able to provide a first name for him and indicated he had just met him that evening. A Massachusetts State Police K-9 Officer and K-9 assisted with a search for the passenger in the area. He was not located. The driver was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On March 6, 2020 at 10:56 p.m. Officer Harris was at the intersection of Worcester Street and Washington Street when he observed a Honda traveling in the left lane drift into the right lane almost striking another vehicle. He observed the vehicle weaving back and forth within the left travel lane as well as slow to approximately 40 mph and then suddenly speed up to approximately 60 mph. The vehicle then nearly struck the curb and abruptly corrected. Officer Harris stopped the vehicle on Worcester Street near Ottaway Circle and directed the driver to put the vehicle in park. She repeatedly put the vehicle in neutral, drive and reverse and was unable to place it in park. Officer Harris asked her for her license and the vehicle registration. She attempted to hand Officer Harris a phone charger and a tube of hand lotion instead of her license. Officer Harris noted that her movements were slow and lethargic and her eyes were glassy and bloodshot. She agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if she was safely able to operate a motor vehicle. She was unable to successfully pass these tests. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On March 2, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a female party who stated that she had check her credit report and found that a Verizon account had been opened in her name and was in collection. The reporting party stated the unknown individual used her name and email address to open the account. She contacted Verizon and advised them that she did not open this account. They told her to provide a police report and they would remove the charges. Officer Cunningham contacted Verizon’s fraud unit to attempt to investigate and they stated they would not provide any information regarding the fraudulent account.

On March 2, 2020 at 6:45 p.m. Officer Barros spoke with a female party regarding a gold necklace that was stolen from her residence. The reporting party stated she hired a cleaning company in late January and that on February 5th a female party cleaned her house and she noticed the necklace

missing shortly after that. She had contacted the cleaning company to ask that this female party not be sent to her home in the future for cleaning. Officer Barros is investigating.

On March 3, 2020 at 10:04 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party who stated that in January her husband had noticed a fraudulent check had been posted on his bank account and he informed the bank and closed the account. On March 1, 2020 the female party was reviewing her bank statement and noticed several withdrawals she did not authorize. She contacted her bank and they closed the account and put additional processing withdrawal attempts on hold. Officer Kane is investigating.

On March 3, 2020 at 1:25 p.m. Officer Kane responded to the Wellesley Housing Authority Office to speak with a resident from River Street who wished to report a verbal altercation between herself and another resident. She stated she observed a resident go into the community room with a dog and advised her that was a violation of a housing policy. The reporting party alleged the female party began yelling at her at which point she got into her vehicle and went to the Wellesley Housing Authority Office to report the issue.

On March 3, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a female reporting party who stated that sometime between 10:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. someone entered her office and stole her wallet from her purse. The reporting party last had her wallet when she paid for a coffee earlier in the day at Alltown. Officer Popovski reviewed the video surveillance and observed the transaction where the reporting party paid for her coffee and placed her wallet back in her purse. There are no suspects at this time.

On March 4, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Officer Wagner spoke with a female reporting party who stated her 4-year old daughter had wandered away on her scooter. While officers were looking for the child a Massachusetts State Trooper traveling on Weston Road encountered the child and brought her home.

On March 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to the Sprague Field for a report of a physical altercation between two male parties that were working on the field. Officer Pino spoke with the individuals at the field and learned that there were two different crews working on the field and there was a disagreement between the two crews about how the work was being done. A physical altercation occurred prior to Officer Pino’s arrival and the parties involved did not wish to pursue criminal charges.

On March 6, 2020 at 4:03 p.m. Officer Hughes spoke with a business owner on Central Street regarding a no trespass order. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On March 7, 2020 at 6:31 p.m. Officer Griffin was dispatched to the area of Wellesley Ave and Washington Street for a report of an erratic operator in a Honda sedan. Officer Griffin located the vehicle on Wellesley Ave at the Great Plain Ave rotary. The vehicle was traveling slowly, would veer into the breakdown lane and stop in the middle of the roadway. After observing the operation of the vehicle Officer Griffin stopped the vehicle and spoke with an elderly male driver who appeared confused, did not know the month or day and did not know where he was. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation and a family member picked up his vehicle. Officer Griffin observed there was a significant amount of damage on the vehicle’s bumpers and submitted a request for a medical evaluation to the registry of motor vehicles to determine if the male party could continue to operate a motor vehicle.

More: Past Wellesley Police logs

It would be a crime not to support Swellesley: Here’s how to Advertise and/or Donate to support our independent journalism venture