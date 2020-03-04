Wellesley Police log: Graffiti inspired by Hunnewell oak takedown; salon spat; teens accused of swiping soda

Wellesley Police log for the week of Feb. 24-28:

Arrests

On February 25, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. Officer Shore was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed an Audi sedan and entered the vehicle’s registration to confirm the status of the registration. The query showed that the registered owner’s license was suspended. Officer Shore stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and owner. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court

On February 25, 2020 at 11:23 p.m. Officer DiCenso assisted the Wellesley College Campus police with an individual they had taken into custody. He was booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held on $300 bail.

Incidents

On February 24, 2020 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Poirier spoke with a female reporting party who works at the Hunnewell School. She reported that in January the Wellesley Park and Tree Department Department had removed a large oak tree from the property due to safety concerns. An unknown individual had written some graffiti on the ground on the front entry to the school about the age of the tree and questioning if it was necessary to take it down. Officer Poirier is investigating.

On February 24, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. Officer Shore spoke with a female reporting party who stated she is a teacher and received an unsolicited email from an unknown party requesting tutoring services for his daughter. The parties agreed to a fee of $80 per hour for 12 hours of tutoring. On February 21, 2020 the reporting party received a check for $2,750 which she attempted to deposit. Her bank advised her the check was fraudulent. Officer Shore advised her to block the phone number of the individual who contacted her and notify the school where she works in case the individual attempted to reach out to other teachers.

On February 24, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke to a male reporting party regarding identity fraud. The male party became aware that someone opened a bank account with his personal information at the same bank where he holds another account. The unknown individual then attempted to make two transfers from his account to the fraudulent account. The account was closed and the male party did not suffer any financial loss. There are no suspects.

On February 24, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a male party who stated he received a debit card in the mail that he did not request. He contacted the bank and advised them that he did not open an account and cancelled the account. There are no suspects.

On February 2, 2020 at 6:20 p.m. Officer Dixon spoke with a female party who works at a salon on Linden Street. The female party was upset about a male caller who alleged she was treating him differently because he was a man and stated he would come to the salon so she could see what a real man looked like. She was

concerned that he would come to the salon and try to harm her or other employees. Officer Dixon was able to contact the male party who stated it was a misunderstanding and he was treated rudely on the phone by the reporting party. The male party stated he would contact the salon manager to speak with her about the issue.

On February 26, 2020 at 8:48 a.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a female party who stated her son had ridden his bike to school on February 25th and left his Trek bicycle on the bike rack at the middle school. At the end of the school day the bicycle was no longer there. There are no suspects.

On February 26, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke with a female party who stated he had repeatedly found empty bottles on wine on her lawn. She lives close to the train station and it is possible that someone taking the train may be disposing of the bottles on her property.

On February 27, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male party about an independent contractor the reporting party had hired that he believed had property that belonged to him. He had attempted to contact the female party several times to request the property back. Officer Mankavech contacted the female party and left a message. She then contacted the reporting party and stated she would make arrangements to return the property.

On February 27, 2020 at 2:40 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had wired funds to a bank for a property purchase and later found out that the funds were wired to a fraudulent bank account and he had received instructions from an unknown person via email regarding the wire transfer. The incident is under investigation.

On February 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke to female reporting party who stated that fraudulent charges had been made to her credit card account. She stated two fraudulent charges had been made and the contact information on her account was changed in December 2019. The bank cancelled the card and refunded her money. There are no suspects.

On February 28, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a male and female reporting party who stated at around 2:30 p.m. their son was at a restaurant on Linden Street and two high school students from another town began making fun of him and made him uncomfortable. The parents described the teens as having dark colored skin and indicated they were making fun of their son due to his Indian ethnicity. Officer Misho spoke with the juvenile and explained if something like that occurred in the future he could contact the police immediately so they could help him. He also advised them that he would speak to the SRO about the incident and he would follow up with the juvenile.

On February 28, 2020 at 7:19 p.m. Officer Cunningham responded to a restaurant on Linden Street for a report of 4 teenaged males stealing fountain soda. The store employee stated the teens bought food but not soda and used cups they were given for water to get soda without paying for it. The reporting party stated when he attempted to confront them they began swearing and pouring soda on the floor. He said they then left the area in a black Jeep. The Jeep was located and their parents were contacted.

