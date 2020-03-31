Wellesley Police log: Homeless person in shed; hockey pucks a nightmare for neighbor; Whole Foods parking lot pillars damaged; no arrests

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of March 23-28:

On March 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female party regarding an issue with a neighbor. The female party stated that a neighbor’s children are shooting hockey pucks late at night and she heard them the prior night around 11:00 p.m. She said the noise disrupts her when she sleeps and occasionally the hockey pucks hit her house. One of them damaged the water drain on the side of the house. Officer Pino was able to put the drain pipe back in place and spoke with the neighbor who was outside playing hockey. He spoke with him about being a good neighbor and they agreed to a reasonable time for him to stop playing hockey at night so he does not disturb his neighbors. He later spoke with the youth’s parent to inform them of the complaint and what he had spoken to her son about.

On March 23, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to Weston Road to speak with a resident about a bicycle that was left on her lawn over the weekend. Officer Pino transported the bicycle to the police station where it will be held for one year in case the rightful owner comes forward to claim the bicycle.

On March 25, 2020 at 11:59 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a reporting party regarding an incident of fraud. The reporting party stated she had checked one of her bank accounts online and found that it was overdrawn. She applied for a job online and received a check from the AXAPPP company that hired her to purchase the necessary equipment. She was contacted by someone at AXAPPP regarding the check clearing and they requested a security deposit for the equipment which was sent to them from her bank account. She had reported the issue to her bank and they advised her to notify the police department.

On March 25, 2020 at 2:49 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke to a female reporting regarding an incident of credit card fraud. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On March 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Officer D. Popovski spoke with a female party regarding use of her credit card without her permission. There were two fraudulent charges to Daily Burn and AirBnB. The reporting party had contacted her bank and was advised she would not be held response for the charges. Officer Popovski contacted AirBnB’s fraud department and was advised they would not provide any information to assist with an investigation without a court issued search warrant.

On March 27, 2020 at 5:11 p.m. Officer Griffin spoke with a female reporting party who stated that she had some concerns about a homeless individual staying in the shed in their back yard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reporting party was advised to lock the shed and they indicated they would leave a note on it for the individual. Officer Griffin provided them with information about shelters in the area that they could pass along to the individual.

On March 28, 2020 at 9:49 a.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with an employee from Whole Foods who stated that three of the granite pillars at the end of their parking lot and adjacent to the walking path by the Hunnewell Fields had been knocked over. Officer Popovski contacted the Department of Public Works and advised them of the damaged pillars.

