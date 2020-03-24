Wellesley Police log: Sick raccoon euthanized; cops find missing people

It’s another quiet, arrest-free week for the Wellesley, Mass., Police log with fewer people out and about taking part in shenanigans. Here’s what the police sent for the period of March 18-20.

Attention attorneys: It would be a crime not to support Swellesley. Here’s how to Advertise and/or Donate to support our independent journalism venture.

On March 18, 2020 at 4:45 a.m. Officer Wagner spoke with a male and female reporting parties who were concerned about their child who was home from college that had not returned home the prior evening. The individual had gone to visit with other college friends and was due to return home by a ride share at 12:30 a.m. The parents were unable to get in touch with the college student by phone. Officer Wagner went to the friend’s house and the college student was located.

On March 20, 2020 at 3:20 a.m. Officer Wagner was dispatched to the Wellesley Fire Department to speak to two youths that had run away from a residential school in Natick. The two young men were provided a ride back to the school.

On March 20, 2020 at 1:06 p.m. Officer Shore and Sgt. Gallagher responded to Lincoln Road for a report of a raccoon that was acting strange and believed to be sick. The raccoon was injured and was euthanized and removed from the area.

On March 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a reporting party regarding a family member who had been missing since March 18th. The reporting party stated that the family member was not answering phone calls or text messages and they were concerned about the individuals wellbeing. The individual was located on March 21st and had not wished to speak with the reporting party.

More: Past Wellesley Police logs