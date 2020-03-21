Wellesley Police log: Social media scam; smashed car window; presence of cocaine; COVID-19 rules

Wellesley Police log for the week of March 9-12. Social distancing seems to limiting incidents…

Arrests

On March 9, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. Officer Mankavech observed a blue Acura while he was stopped at an intersection and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that there was an active warrant for the owner issued by the Somerville District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle on Worcester Street by Ottaway Circle and spoke with the operator and owner, and requested his license and registration. After confirming he was the owner he was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On March 10, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. Officer Shore was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street near Emerson Road when he observed a Ford coupe pass his location and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration which showed the vehicle registration was active to a brown Nissan. Officer Shore stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and asked for his license and registration. He stated the vehicle was not registered as he had recently purchased the vehicle. He advised Officer Shore that he did not have a driver’s license. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court. During the motor vehicle inventory a bag with a white powdery substance that later tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

Incidents

On March 10, 2020 at 1:35 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke to a female party regarding fraudulent use of her Grubhub account. She contacted the company and learned two orders had been placed in California and the account and the bank account associated with it were compromised. Grubhub refunded her the lost money. There are no suspects.

On March 9, 2020 at 6:58 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a female reporting party regarding unwanted contact from an unknown party through various social media applications. Advice was given to the reporting party.

On March 10, 2020 at 9:58 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female party who stated sometime between 9:00 p.m. on March 9th and 9:30 a.m. on March 10th someone smashed the rear window of her vehicle. She could not think of anyone that would want to damage her vehicle. There are no suspects at this time.

On March 10, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had been in contact with a female party through social media that he believed was an extended family member. After a few months the female party asked him to use his credit card on two different occasions. His family was concerned who would fall victim to a scam attempt. They had cancelled his credit card and bank account and opened new accounts. There were no other charges made other than the two the reporting party had allowed the individual to make with his credit card.

On March 12, 2020 at 2:37 p.m. Officer Hughes spoke with an employee from CVS on Worcester Street regarding a past shoplifting where the individuals fled in an unknown direction. The report is incomplete at this time any no further information is available.

On March 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Officer D. Popovski spoke with a male reporting party who stated $40 in cash and 3 credit cards had been taken from his wallet today while he was at the Boston Sports Club. One of the credit cards was used at a store in Dedham. Other attempted transactions were declined. Officer Popovski is investigating.

Wellesley Police Announce Changes in Police Response due to COVID-19

From the Wellesley Police Department (March 13):

Until late March, 2020 the department will be suspending taking new license to carry (LTC) applications. Renewals applications for LTC will also be suspended unless the LTC is about to expire. Lt. Jeff Renzella [email protected] will judge these on a case by case basis. Additionally, fingerprint services (card) for the public will also be suspended. Car seat inspections and installations will be suspended as well.

Citizens calling in for police services will be screened by our dispatch staff to determine if an immediate police response is needed. In most cases, where applicable and possible, Wellesley Police Officers will take reports via the telephone, especially where there is a past event (identity theft, credit card fraud, quality of life reports). Citizens who walk into the police station lobby will also be screened to determine if a phone report is applicable. In some cases, it may be appropriate to conduct an interview or take a report outside of the police station and out of the common lobby area.

We encourage citizens to call the police department via telephone ahead of time before travelling to the station to make a report. In many cases, a police officer can and will take care of a citizen’s needs by phone, and thus reduce the chance of spreading the COVID-19 illness.

Wellesley Police Officers will continue to respond to emergency calls for service without delay. If you have an emergency, dial 911 and officers will respond as always!

Officers responding to homes and buildings may ask some pre-screen questions regarding potential illnesses before entering a building. These questions are not invasive, and are meant to keep both the citizen and the police safe during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Wellesley Police Department sincerely regrets having to take these precautions. The Wellesley Police Department is an organization that often serves the public in a truly ‘non-traditional police services’ role. Our Wellesley Police family takes great pride in being police officers and community caretakers for the town. In fact, it is one of our core values that we cherish. Having to take these steps is, with the ever changing COVID-19 situation, unfortunately necessary to keep both our officers and the public safe, while not hindering our ability to provide critical police services to the public.

We anticipate taking these actions for the next two weeks until March 27, when we will re-evaluate the ever changing situation with the COVID-19 illness.