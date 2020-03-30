Wellesley postal workers on the job despite COVID-19

Wellesley Square postal workers are on the job, making sure that home delivery service throughout town remains in place despite COVID-19 concerns. I stopped into the 1 Grove Street office to check on the status of Swellesley’s P.O. box and was greeted with a number of safety measures. All interior doors are propped open so that customers and workers do not need to touch handles; blue tape on the floor marks out 6-foot distances between customers and front-desk employees; and the flower boxes out front maintained by the Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild remain empty for now so that volunteers do not have to perform watering and dead-heading duties.
Comments
Wayne says
Just a minor correction: I bought the flowers in for my customers for, as my sign reads:
“Just my way to brighten your day and encourage you to stay positive.”
Wayne
Deborah Brown says
Thanks, Wayne! I’ve made the correction. Stay safe, and thank you for all you and everyone at the post office is doing.