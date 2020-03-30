The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley postal workers on the job despite COVID-19

by 2 Comments

Wellesley Square postal workers are on the job, making sure that home delivery service throughout town remains in place despite COVID-19 concerns. I stopped into the 1 Grove Street office to check on the status of Swellesley’s P.O. box and was greeted with a number of safety measures. All interior doors are propped open so that customers and workers do not need to touch handles; blue tape on the floor marks out 6-foot distances between customers and front-desk employees; and the flower boxes out front maintained by the Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild remain empty for now so that volunteers do not have to perform watering and dead-heading duties.

Wellesley Square Post Office, Wayne
Wayne was working front desk  duty when I stopped by. “I brought the flowers in and put up the sign,” he said, which says ‘Just my way to brighten your day and encourage you to stay positive! — Wayne.’

 

Wellesley Square Post Office
The camera angle is deceiving — from left, Wayne, Mark, and Charlie are keeping a 6-foot distance between them. Shout-out to Mark, who delivers to the Swellesley home.

 

Wellesley Square Post Office
Manager Brian is work-ready from his tie down to his perfectly polished shoes. Remember the days when you’d get up, get dressed, and head out into the world looking sharp? It seems so long ago…
print

Share

Comments

  1. Just a minor correction: I bought the flowers in for my customers for, as my sign reads:
    “Just my way to brighten your day and encourage you to stay positive.”
    Wayne

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square