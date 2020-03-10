Wellesley schools news: Wellesley Creates coding event; School Committee agenda; youth service award deadline; coronavirus (COVID-19) resources

Our regular round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., school news.

Interested in underwriting our Wellesley Schools roundup? Here’s how to Advertise and/or Donate to support our independent journalism venture

Save the date: Wellesley Creates coding event on March 28

This year’s Wellesley Creates event (formally known as the CreateAthon) will be held on March 28 from 9:30 am to 4 pm at Wellesley High School. This is a coding event for middle and high school students living or going to school in Wellesley, though no programming experience is required to participate.

The event, which is free, is held with support from the Wellesley Education Foundation (WEF).

In the morning, participants will watch short videos in which members of the Wellesley community (such as local business owners) describe problems which an app could solve. Next, participants will attend four different workshops taught by professionals from Quickbase, a Cambridge-based coding platform, along with Wellesley High School students. These hands-on workshops introduce participants to essential concepts behind programming, such as ideation and coding through the use of MIT App Inventor.

After lunch, students will break into pre-set teams of four and work with a mentor to code their app and create a poster that outlines the app. Teams will then present their ideas to judges and compete for prizes. Last year some of the apps created were a door security app for WMS and a stress-free alternative to PowerSchool.

(Information provided by Sarah Tong and Christina Wu, marketing chairs)

Last School Committee meeting before Town Election: March 10

School Committee Meeting

Tuesday, March 10, 6:30pm, JulianiRoom, TownHall, 525WashingtonStreet

6:30 PM – ​Call to Order

6:31 PM – ​Public Comment

6:35 PM – ​Recognitions

6:40 PM – ​Reports

●School Committee

●Superintendent

●Student Advisory

7:00 PM – ​Consent Agenda

● Approval of Minutes: 2/6 and 2/11 Open Sessions, 2/25 Open & Executive Sessions

● Gifts Acceptance

7:05 PM – ​Action/Discussion Items​ 7:05 pm Kiwanis Gift

7:10 pm 2018-19 Nursing Activities Report

7:30 pm SWAC Update

7:50 pm Mid-Year Goals Reports

●District

●Superintendent

8:05 pm Sustainable Building Guidelines

8:20 pm Update on Student Opportunity Act Planning

8:40 pm ES Minutes: Review for Release

8:45 pm HHU Discussion

9:15 PM – ​Public Comment

9:20 PM – ​Adjourn

Centennial Youth Service Award application deadline is March 31

The Wellesley Service League’s annual Centennial Youth Service Award application deadline is March 31st. An eligible applicant should be a Wellesley resident or a student at Wellesley High School, completing their senior year in high school, who has demonstrated unusual dedication and selflessness in a volunteer capacity. How to apply for the Wellesley Centennial Youth Service Award

Wellesley coronavirus (COVID-19) central

Links to official Town of Wellesley coronavirus resources, plus Massachusetts Department of Public Health, CDC, Babson, Wellesley College, plus our past related posts. Wellesley coronavirus (COVID-19) updates.

Subscribe to The Swellesley Report’s daily email