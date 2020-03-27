Wellesley Spring 2020 refuses to stay cooped up

At a time when Wellesley residents are tightly cocooned in their homes in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, Mother Nature has taken a different approach. She’s chosen to ignore the circumstances of the human world and go forward with all the pomp that is Spring. Her kids are hard at work, blooming, breeding, beautifying. Some things never go on lockdown.

The forsythia is in full bloom on Great Plain Ave.

Pink blooms, Nehoiden Golf Course.

Chores are in full swing at Hunnewell Farm, Washington Street, on the front lawn of the Hunnewell mansion.

We miss the book drop section at the Wellesley RDF. The RDF is operating under limited hours right now. Most recent RDF restrictions here.

Beyond Wellesley at the South Natick dam. This log perched atop the spillway seems a fine metaphor for the idea of waiting for the other shoe to drop as corona virus continues to spread. According to the Town of Wellesley’s most recent update, Norfolk County has a total of 292 cases of the virus; Wellesley has 8 active cases and 6 recovered cases for a total of 14 cases.

A message of hope and thanks, seen at the corner of Kingsbury Street & Alba Road. Thanks for including “Journalist.”