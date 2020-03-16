Wellesley stress reducer: Online yoga being offered

Erin Reilly, who has been teaching yoga at Wellesley Middle School this year, has been asked by organizers of that program to offer a livestreamed version for students and families during this period of school closures. You don’t even have to get up too early: It starts at 9:15am Monday-Friday.

Separately, H.Y.P., which has studios in Wellesley and Needham, is closing its physical locations until at least 3/27, but is offering free livestream yoga classes at a variety of times via their Facebook page.