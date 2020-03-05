The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley summer camp listings 2020 — find the experience of a lifetime

by Leave a Comment

LINX Camps, Wellesley

The Swellesley Report’s Summer Camps page is now updated with over 75 camps in Wellesley and beyond. It’s time to sign your child up for the summer camp experience of a lifetime. Whether they’re into coding, arts and crafts, sports, drama, or nature, the perfect camp is out there for them.

Swellesley’s camps page is sponsored by LINX CampsOver 40 Premier Camps. Perfect for your family.

Contact Deborah for more info on inclusion of your camp located in Wellesley or elsewhere, or for advertising on Swellesley. Camp parents and guardians: Please let camps know that you found them here, if you did…thanks.

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square