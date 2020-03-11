Wellesley Symphony Orchestra postpones concert due to coronavirus concerns

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra became the latest organization to push off an event, a family concert scheduled for Sunday, March 15, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. The orchestra hopes to reschedule the event.

Each day this week has brought numerous additional cancellations of Wellesley events.

Other events being canceled or postponed? [email protected]

