Wellesley Town Election 2020—POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19

Wellesley’s Tuesday, March 17th Town election has been postponed as announced in the town’s first virtual government meeting held on Monday.

In the meeting attended led by by Executive Director of General Government Services Meghan Jop, and the Board of Selectmen, Jop announced that the Registrar of Voters held an emergency meeting and voted 2 – 1 to seek a court order to postpone the election.

The Norfolk County Superior Court granted the order based on the need to protect the community by slowing the advance of corona virus.

“Effective immediately, the court order gives the Board of Selectmen, the Town Clerk, and the Town Executive Director of Government Services the authority to reschedule the Town election for a later date sometime before June 30, 2020,” Jop said.

All absentee ballots already cast will be counted on the rescheduled election date.

Any elected official whose term would have expired on March 17, 2020 will remain in that position until the new elections are held and a successor has been elected and sworn in.