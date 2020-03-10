Wellesley town election absentee ballots available

This Wellesley Town Election 2020 post is sponsored by Mirick for School Committee. Mirick says, “The School Committee needs experience, balanced leadership to move forward with implementing the new strategic plan and to get schools built. As a leader, I bring people together, listen to all viewpoints, collaborate, build consensus and then move forward to get projects done.”

How to vote on March 17, 2020, no matter what

Absentee Ballots for the March 17 Wellesley town election are available at Town Hall. If you are ill or will not be in Wellesley on March 17, you are qualified to vote absentee.

If you have already requested an absentee ballot and have not received it within 4 days of the request, please contact Town Hall.

Please note that Wellesley mail takes two or more days due to US Mail processing in Boston.

To receive an absentee ballot in the mail, please complete the Absentee Ballot Request Form and email it to [email protected] or mail it to Town Hall at 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482.

Completed absentee ballots must be received by the Town Clerk’s office no later than 8:00 pm on March 17th. Completed ballots may be dropped in the Wellesley Town Hall Payment Drop Box which is on the left-hand side when using the Washington Street entrance (near the duck pond). The drop box is across from the bell.

Completed ballots may also be mailed to Town Hall. Please take into account mail time.

