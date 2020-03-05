Wellesley town employee comings & goings

We wish the best to Brandon Fitts, Wellesley Recreation’s deputy director, who is leaving town after 5 years later this month to join the town of Belmont’s rec department.

“It was an extremely difficult decision to make, choosing to leave Wellesley Recreation, but this is a really exciting move and I’m looking forward to continuing my career a bit further north. Leaving is bittersweet as I’ve learned so much during my tenure here in Wellesley and have developed many great relationships.”

The town has posted an opening for the deputy director job.

Separately, Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop now has an assistant executive director to work with in Amy Frigulietti. The position, which involves collaborating with and supporting town departments, boards and committees, has been vacant since October 2018.

Frigulietti comes to Wellesley from the City of Boston, where she worked for eight years as Chief of Staff to a city councilor and has more than 16 years of experience in administrative management.

Frigulietti can be reached at [email protected]

Subscribe to get Swellesley’s daily email newsletter