Wellesley votes March 3rd in Presidential Primary election

The Presidential Primary Election is on March 3, 2020.

The election Warrant was posted in January.

All Wellesley registered voters may vote in the Presidential Primary. If a voter is registered for a political party, they will receive that party’s ballot. If a voter is unenrolled (U) in a political party, they may choose a ballot at the polls. This will not change their unenrolled status.

Also on the ballot are candidates for the political party Town Committees.

Sample ballots are available online and at Town Hall.

Early voting is no longer available.

Polls are open on March 3 until 8pm.

Here’s how to find out where you should vote.