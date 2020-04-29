A quick walk around Wellesley’s Longfellow Pond

My plan was simple: swing by Longfellow Pond area to pick up a persimmon tree sapling. The Rotary Club, in partnership with the DPW, had placed 500 Arbor Day saplings in a buckets of water in five locations around town. I knew that one of those locations was the Oakland St. parking lot. So did everybody else. By the time I got there, the tiny trees were long gone, an empty orange bucket the only hint that something cool had already been discovered.

Oh, well. Might as well take a quick lap around the pond, just to see how spring was making out. Here are a few pics of my 0.8 mile walk around the human-made pond, which was created back in 1815 by damming Rosemary Brook.