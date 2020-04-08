An aerial view of Wellesley’s COVID-19 pandemic shutdown

Wellesley’s Michael Tobin compiled this video and photo montage of Wellesley’s mostly empty streets and open spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drone, one of the ultimate social distancing tools at our disposal, flew mostly at an altitude of 150 to 400 feet, though zoomed closer to land for a few close-ups.

“As Wellesley started to shut down, and we were all ordered to work from home and stay home, I couldn’t help be awed by the change in the feel of the town as I did venture out on essential walks and trips to the grocery store.” Tobin says, who took the videos on Sunday April 5 and Monday April 6. “At what should have been the busiest rush hours, there were virtually no cars on the road. The parking lots of shuttered business and the schools were empty. I’d be in the backyard and hear no cars going by on our usually busy cut-through street. No sounds of occasional overhead planes. Even quieter than a Wellesley summer weekend evening! So eerie!”

Tobin’s hopeful that if residents continue to stay at home as much as possible and follow Health Department and state orders “we can get through this to fill those restaurant tables and get our local businesses running again as soon as possible.”

