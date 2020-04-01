“Good Egg” Girl Scout sends message of positivity in Wellesley

The call went out from the fearless leaders of Schofield Girl Scout Troop 64202 to their scouts: during these difficult times, messages of positivity and support to those on the front lines of the corona virus crisis were needed. One suggestion Troop leaders Lexi Vichniac and Sharon Clarke put forth was for scouts to “write and decorate a sign to hang on your front door thanking all the delivery people.”

Elissa Leber put some thought into what signs of thanks might look like and came up with an idea. “In wanting to thank more that just a few professions, and in combination with decorating for Easter, she creatively came up with a “Good Egg” project. Handwritten on 72 eggs are a multitude of professions which she felt deserved thanks,” mom Lauren Leber explained.

The Lebers — mom, Lauren; dad, Geoffrey (who grew up in Wellesley); and Elissa and her two siblings say they feel grateful to live in Wellesley because of its community feel. The project is meant to demonstrate that the concept of community extends beyond a neighborhood and into the greater community of town, state and country. “We all need each other, especially during a crisis. The ‘good eggs’ are a visual reminder of this and our family’s gratitude,” Lauren said.

Girl Scouts are a special breed. They have a reputation for being prepared, inclusive, and ready to help out where ever and whenever needed, even during a pandemic. It’s all part of the “Do a good turn daily” ethos of the Scouts. The Good Egg project is a visual manifestation of how everyone can somehow bring positivity to the lives of others, despite the current need for physical distancing.

Lauren said, “Our mail carrier was very moved by the gesture and relayed that he told many at the Post Office about the Good Egg trees. We are so happy that the gratitude she wished to convey is finding its way to those meant to receive it.”

In normal times, Troop 62402 gets together to plan projects, work toward badges, and carry on the scouting traditions of friendship and community service. The troop’s efforts to maintain those traditions individually shows how deep their commitment to positivity and helpfulness runs.

"Before I did this project, so many people may have felt unappreciated. After doing this project, I hope it helped people to realize that they're appreciated for what they do every day. Every job helps us, especially during times like these," Elissa said. If Girl Scout Troop 62402 can stay strong, so can all of us.