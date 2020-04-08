Happy Passover, Wellesley

Passover starts today at sundown to commemorate the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery. The holiday is traditionally a festive and social spring-time ritual which lasts for seven days. All that is still true, coronavirus or not, except the social component will be handled differently this year. Synagogues including Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley are celebrating Passover Seder with their members online as they carry on the ancient traditions — even finding the afikomen.
