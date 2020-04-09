The Swellesley Report

Morning walk around Wellesley: from Wellesley Hills to Linden Square to Wellesley Square

With social distancing guidelines in full force, morning is best time to walk if you want to avoid people. On a beautiful spring day I started out in Wellesley Hills and finished up at Wellesley Square. It was early, so there was plenty of room to roam without encroaching on others. Here are a few pics:

Waterstone, Wellesley

A big hello to my friends at Waterstone, a place so many pillars of the Wellesley community call home. Right now residents of the 82-apartment independent living and assisted-living complex are not receiving visitors due to coronavirus concerns.

The Tollhouse Shop at the Wellesley Historical Society is closed for now, all its treasures collecting dust just when they were so close to a second lease on life.
Wellesley Service League building, looking very English cottage-y.
An azalea blooms outside the Wellesley Friendly Aid offices. A statue, perhaps of Demeter, goddess of Agriculture, stands sentry.
Sprague Clock Tower at Elm Park in Wellesley Hills
Wellesley aqueduct, hydroseeding
The Wellesley aqueduct slope has recently been hydro-seeded. This shot is facing toward Reidy Field.
Work continues on Lee Field, Wellesley’s re-vamped softball field.
Wellesley softball field, Lee Field. Dugout and bleachers area.
A lone tennis ball at the Hunnewell courts.
Local kids have been making signs of gratitude for Roche Bros. employees. The Linden Square grocery store has the expressions of support hanging in the front window.
Coronavirus or no coronavirus, the honeybees behind Roche Bros. in Linden Square have work to do.

 

This is all just For Now in Wellesley.

The Wellesley Square pop-up store For Now closed its doors after the holidays, but they left us their window sign. Let it serve as a symbol of hope that coronavirus and its dangers are with us just for now. Better days are coming, Wellesley.

