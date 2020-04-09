Morning walk around Wellesley: from Wellesley Hills to Linden Square to Wellesley Square

With social distancing guidelines in full force, morning is best time to walk if you want to avoid people. On a beautiful spring day I started out in Wellesley Hills and finished up at Wellesley Square. It was early, so there was plenty of room to roam without encroaching on others. Here are a few pics:

A big hello to my friends at Waterstone, a place so many pillars of the Wellesley community call home. Right now residents of the 82-apartment independent living and assisted-living complex are not receiving visitors due to coronavirus concerns.

The Wellesley Square pop-up store For Now closed its doors after the holidays, but they left us their window sign. Let it serve as a symbol of hope that coronavirus and its dangers are with us just for now. Better days are coming, Wellesley.