The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Natick Fairyland forest: Wellesley, we see your letters & animals and raise you a fairy

by Leave a Comment

Creative minds in Wellesley in recent weeks have populated the North 40 woods off of Turner Road with letters of the alphabet and spots along the Brook Path with zoo animals.  Just a bit of stimulation for those seeking fresh air and social distancing.

Now Natick artists have added to the outdoor  fun with a Fairyland Project at Hunnewell Forest off of Oak Street in Natick. You’ll find a bunch of colorful characters tucked away in trees, on branches and within little stick houses. (More: MetroWest Daily News story on Fairyland.)

Fairyland NatickFairyland NatickFairyland NatickFairyland NatickFairyland Natickhunnewell forest natick

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley