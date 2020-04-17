Natick Fairyland forest: Wellesley, we see your letters & animals and raise you a fairy

Creative minds in Wellesley in recent weeks have populated the North 40 woods off of Turner Road with letters of the alphabet and spots along the Brook Path with zoo animals. Just a bit of stimulation for those seeking fresh air and social distancing.

Now Natick artists have added to the outdoor fun with a Fairyland Project at Hunnewell Forest off of Oak Street in Natick. You’ll find a bunch of colorful characters tucked away in trees, on branches and within little stick houses. (More: MetroWest Daily News story on Fairyland.)