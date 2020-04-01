No fooling: We’ve launched Natick Report

Sure, there’s plenty in Wellesley to keep you and us busy. Still, we’ve been plotting and scheming for years to expand our publishing empire. Natick is the natural choice.
Why Natick? Because we bought our first house there, a small Cape near the other Roche Bros. Once we checked that box, we had babies and brought them to the Natick Cooperative Playgroup, where we all got properly socialized. Heck, we still have besties in town who we’d lay down in traffic for. So that’s why Natick. We may have lived there for only eleven years, but those were seriously formative years, people. What’s more, our current property spans both Wellesley and a wee bit of Natick, and most of our immediate neighbors live in Natick.
As we do with Swellesley, we’ll strive to make Natick Report a central source of news and information about the town for residents, those who work here, and visitors. With that voice of ours to boot. So of course we’d launch it on April 1 in the midst of a health crisis.
There might even be room for some good old-fashioned Natick-Wellesley rivalry content, not to mention articles of interest to both towns. We’ll definitely be reaching out to our friends in Wellesley, Natick and wherever to help on this venture.
The Swellesley Report started out as a highfalutin hobby. An experiment in civic duty we took on in the spirit of exploring online community journalism, if you will. The hobby then turned into a beast, which we’ve wrestled into a revenue-producing career. Fine, maybe it’s actually online journalism and its 24/7 demands that have wrestled us into submission, but we’re not complaining. In fact, we’re gluttons for punishment.
Natick Report begins…
Comments
Erica Noonan says
Hooray!
Bob Brown says
Hmmm, maybe u know of ex-reporters in Natick who will contribute items
Ted B says
That’s wonderful news! We started in Wellesley and moved to Natick — two different sides of Wellesley College and our world is special because of both! So glad that you’re doing this…Good luck!
Bob Brown says
Thanks Ted, we feel likewise, having one the reverse move
Steven Marcus says
Congrats Bob – Great Idea.
As a former resident of both towns, purveyor of foodie favorites in Natick (Original Bakery on the Common), and Wellesley (Truly Yogurt). Let me be the first to request that we get both Reports!
Can’t wait for Weston, Wayland, Needham, Sherborn, etc, etc Reports too……
Bob Brown says
Thanks Steve, might need to enlist you as a restaurant reviewer
howard sholkin says
How about Naticky, just plain Natick News, Natick Nuggets, Natick Bugle (old school) or, Na-tickery.? All this free of charge.
Bob Brown says
We might have a role for you…
JMJones says
What about The Knatick Report — silent K, of course.
Bob Brown says
That’s not bad, but the almighty Google might not appreciate it enough.
Mary Bowers says
Good luck to my two favorite, hardworking reporters. Hope Natick Reporting will be
as successful as your reporting of our SWellesley community . Your reporting is so accurate and appreciated!
Bob Brown says
We need to find Natick’s Mary Bowers
Cimarron Buser says
So what will you call it? The Snatick Report? Hmmm… That doesn’t actually sound so good.
Congratulations on your expanding media empire! And keep up the great local reporting. We need it.
Bob Brown says
People keep asking us that, but yeah, Snatick isn’t a thing (or at least not yet). Didn’t want to force it…Bob