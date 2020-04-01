No fooling: We’ve launched Natick Report

The Swellesley Report

Entering Natick, Bob and DebSure, there’s plenty in Wellesley to keep you and us busy. Still, we’ve been plotting and scheming for years to expand our publishing empire. Natick is the natural choice.

Why Natick? Because we bought our first house there, a small Cape near the other Roche Bros. Once we checked that box, we had babies and brought them to the Natick Cooperative Playgroup, where we all got properly socialized. Heck, we still have besties in town who we’d lay down in traffic for. So that’s why Natick. We may have lived there for only eleven years, but those were seriously formative years, people. What’s more, our current property spans both Wellesley and a wee bit of Natick, and most of our immediate neighbors live in Natick.

As we do with Swellesley, we’ll strive to make Natick Report  a central source of news and information about the town for residents, those who work here, and visitors. With that voice of ours to boot. So of course we’d launch it on April 1 in the midst of a health crisis.

There might even be room for some good old-fashioned Natick-Wellesley rivalry content, not to mention articles of interest to both towns. We’ll definitely be reaching out to our friends in Wellesley, Natick and wherever to help on this venture.

The Swellesley Report started out as a highfalutin hobby. An experiment in civic duty we took on in the spirit of exploring online community journalism, if you will. The hobby then turned into a beast, which we’ve wrestled into a revenue-producing career. Fine, maybe it’s actually online journalism and its 24/7 demands that have wrestled us into submission, but we’re not complaining. In fact, we’re gluttons for punishment.

Natick Report begins…

  2. That’s wonderful news! We started in Wellesley and moved to Natick — two different sides of Wellesley College and our world is special because of both! So glad that you’re doing this…Good luck!

  3. Congrats Bob – Great Idea.
    As a former resident of both towns, purveyor of foodie favorites in Natick (Original Bakery on the Common), and Wellesley (Truly Yogurt). Let me be the first to request that we get both Reports!

    Can’t wait for Weston, Wayland, Needham, Sherborn, etc, etc Reports too……

  4. How about Naticky, just plain Natick News, Natick Nuggets, Natick Bugle (old school) or, Na-tickery.? All this free of charge.

  6. Good luck to my two favorite, hardworking reporters. Hope Natick Reporting will be
    as successful as your reporting of our SWellesley community . Your reporting is so accurate and appreciated!

  7. So what will you call it? The Snatick Report? Hmmm… That doesn’t actually sound so good.

    Congratulations on your expanding media empire! And keep up the great local reporting. We need it.

    • People keep asking us that, but yeah, Snatick isn’t a thing (or at least not yet). Didn’t want to force it…Bob

