Some Wellesley post offices announce changes in hours—here are the details

Two out of the three United States Postal Service (USPS) offices located in Wellesley have until further notice reduced their retail service hours due to coronavirus concerns. Home mail delivery is unaffected by these changes. Here are the details:
Wellesley Square Post Office, 1 Grove St.
Retail service hours, Mon.- Fri.: 9am – 5pm
Retail service hours, Sat.: 9am – 1pm
Post office boxes will be serviced as normal and may be accessed during the above hours.
Wellesley Hills Post Office, 377 Washington St.
The Hills Post Office hours so far remain unchanged. Those hours are:
Mon. – Fri.: 9am – 5pm
Sat.: 8am – 1pm
USPS located at Babson College, 231 Forest St.
Mon. – Fri.. 8am – 1pm
