Some Wellesley post offices announce changes in hours—here are the details

Two out of the three United States Postal Service (USPS) offices located in Wellesley have until further notice reduced their retail service hours due to coronavirus concerns. Home mail delivery is unaffected by these changes. Here are the details:

Retail service hours, Mon.- Fri.: 9am – 5pm

Retail service hours, Sat.: 9am – 1pm

Post office boxes will be serviced as normal and may be accessed during the above hours.

The Hills Post Office hours so far remain unchanged. Those hours are:

Mon. – Fri.: 9am – 5pm

Sat.: 8am – 1pm

Mon. – Fri.. 8am – 1pm