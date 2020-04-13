The Swellesley Report

Storm & downed trees pile on Wellesley

Monday’s rain and high winds are giving Wellesley residents quite a show, breaking up the routine that many of us have become accustomed to in recent weeks during the coronavirus stay-at-home advisory.

This huge tree, across from Dover Saddlery on Washington Street at the edge of Wellesley Square, came crashing down on Monday afternoon on top of an iron fence. One silver lining of people staying home is that no one was parked in the spaces that the tree now occupies.

594 washington st tree storm
Photo by Duncan Brown

After the storm

594 Washington St tree
Via Google Street View (before the storm)

 

594 washington st tree storm
Photo by Duncan Brown

 

Swellesley reader MC sent these shots of tree damage next to the ropes and climbing structure at Wellesley High School. Guess it’s a new feature of that apparatus.

Rice Street tree down stormRice Street tree down storm

Linden Street was not left unscathed either. Thanks to Victoria Ostler for sharing the photo below.

Linden Street tree down
Tree down on Linden Street (photo by Victoria Ostler)

More: Wellesley thundersnow

