Storm & downed trees pile on Wellesley

Monday’s rain and high winds are giving Wellesley residents quite a show, breaking up the routine that many of us have become accustomed to in recent weeks during the coronavirus stay-at-home advisory.

This huge tree, across from Dover Saddlery on Washington Street at the edge of Wellesley Square, came crashing down on Monday afternoon on top of an iron fence. One silver lining of people staying home is that no one was parked in the spaces that the tree now occupies.

After the storm

Swellesley reader MC sent these shots of tree damage next to the ropes and climbing structure at Wellesley High School. Guess it’s a new feature of that apparatus.

Linden Street was not left unscathed either. Thanks to Victoria Ostler for sharing the photo below.

