Sure sign of spring: Annual House & Garden Club of Wellesley plants sale

In a welcome sign of normal times, the The House and Garden Club of Wellesley will hold its annual plants sale. Get your geraniums, New Guinea impatiens and mixed patio pots, sourced by the club’s trusted local grower. Ordering deadline is April 15.

Plants will be delivered to your home by garden club members, between April 30 and May 5, just in time for Mother’s Day, which falls on Sunday, May 10.

This year the House and Garden Club is offering everyone its club member pricing, so take advantage of this special offer. The Club puts all the proceeds toward maintaining the butterfly gardens at three of Wellesley’s elementary schools — Hunnewell, Upham, and Schofield.

Last year the club raised over $2,000 for plants, mulch, and other materials needed to maintain the gardens.

Below you will find a cover letter and order form.  Fill in the information and send the order form along with your check to Deanna Szeto (341 Linden Street Wellesley MA 02481) by April 15th and the House & Garden Club will take care of the rest.
Here is info on how to order:

