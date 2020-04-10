Sustainable Wellesley movie night—Forks Over Knives

“Join” Sustainable Wellesley from the comfort of your own home for a DIY Dinner & Documentary Night.

What: Watch Forks Over Knives (Available on Netflix or Amazon Prime), a film about the power of eating plants. It’s an uplifting movie that highlights the benefits a plant-focused diet has for cardiac health, cancer rates, and diabetes outcomes as well as the environment. Released in 2011, the film has spun off four cookbooks. Forks Over Knives is widely credited for popularizing the term “plant-based”.

When to watch: Prior to April 22nd

Then: Send in questions about plant based eating, cooking to [email protected]. Feel free to send your favorite plant based meal ideas, too.

The Big Event: April 22nd at 7pm, join a Facebook live session on plant based pantry staples and meal ideas to go with them. Kelly C will share some great online resources, give some meal swaps (bean burgers for beef burgers) and take questions.