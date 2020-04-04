The Swellesley Report

SW—-S–Y: Our half-assed trip through Wellesley’s alphabet forest

There’s a fun alphabet-themed scavenger hunt accessible from Turner Road in Wellesley that goes partially through the North 40 woods. We found S, W and Y, so got part of the way through spelling S-W-E-L-L-E-S-L-E-Y. Just need the elusive E and L.

We probably needed to recruit a little kid to spy the low ones (feel free to share pics of the missing letters if you come across ’em: [email protected]).

S alphabet forestW forest north 40

Y alphabet forest north 40

We didn’t feel like we earned a prize.

alphabet hunt treasure

