US News & World Report 2020 rankings: Wellesley HS #28 in state; #825 in nation

According to the yearly US News & World Report Best High Schools rankings, Wellesley High School this year came in #28 out of over 300 public high schools in the state of Massachusetts. In 2019 Wellesley took the #19 spot.

Boston Latin School in Boston was ranked #1 in the state.

Area schools that came ahead of Wellesley in the state rankings were: Dover-Sherborn Regional HS (#5); Weston HS (#8); Medfield Senior High (#14); Newton South (#20); and Wayland HS (#26).

Nationally, Wellesley fell from #600 last year down to #825. US News & World Report says that schools are ranked based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and how well schools prepare students for college.

Only one Massachusetts school cracked the national top-100 list — Boston Latin School (#37).

Read about US News & World Report’s methedologies.