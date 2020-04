A huge tree fell on and beneath the historic Waban Arches in Wellesley as a result of this week’s storm. It looks like the Department of Public Works already has been on the job atop the bridge, located by the Charles River and Nehoiden Golf Club. The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has been contacted as well.

