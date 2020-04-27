The Swellesley Report

Wellesley birthday parties are drive-by affairs these days

Well-wishers of Natalie Ruggles delivered birthday wishes directly to the Schofield School 4th grader on her big day. The newly minted 10-year-old may have missed out on a traditional party, but she got by with a little help from her friends.

Mom Christina said, “This may not be the kind of ‘party’ Natalie would have chosen, but I’ll bet it will be the one she remembers forever.”

Wellesley birthday party
Schofield 4th-grader Natalie is all smiles during her drive-by birthday party. We like her spirit.
