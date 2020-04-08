Wellesley Business Buzz: Fells Market taking a break; CPK Market now open in Linden Square; Bank of America going electric; ready for Easter; Superior Skin staying positive

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Got tips on business openings, closings or whatever, feel free to email us here: [email protected]

Also email us if you’re interested in sponsoring our weekly Wellesley Business Buzz roundup

Fells Market to take a break

Owners Peter and Paul Katsikaris say: “Our small but mighty crew has been working tirelessly to make sure you have what you need during these uncertain times, and we can’t thank them enough for the effort they have put forth to keep food on your table. We have decided to give our staff some well deserved time off [beginning April 12], to recharge, to be safe, and to celebrate their respective holiday at home. We will be back serving the community on Monday, April 20th, we thank you for your understanding and we wish everyone good health, especially through the ‘peak’ of the virus over the next two weeks.”

CPK Market in Linden Square now offering meal kits, beer & wine

CPK Market in Linden Square now has meal kit and pantry items available for curbside pickup. On offer are fresh produce; meats and seafood; milk; beer and wine; and more. Give them a call at (781) 416-3690.

Bank of America going electric

Look for the Bank of America at 372 Washington St., to be installing an electric vehicle charging station soon.

That doesn’t mean commuters using the train across the street at the Wellesley Hills station can charge up at BoA all day, but you can get a little juice while making bank transactions or even if you’re not doing bank business and need a quick charge.

Bank of America is partnering with ultra-fast charging vendor Electrify America on the installation. The companies plan to install about 40 EV charging stations with a total of 140 chargers across 8 states by the end of the year (or at least that was the plan as of the start of this year).

We surveyed Wellesley’s electric charging station scene a couple of years ago, and maybe it’s time for an update. We’re not aware of many additional stations since then, but let us know if you are.

The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant has kicked off a marketing plan to encourage more electric vehicle use in town.

Ready for Easter

Various restaurants in Wellesley or that serve Wellesley are offering Easter feasts. These include Feast & Fettle, Alta Strada (must pre-order by 5pm Thursday) and CrepeBerry. Check out more Wellesley restaurants doing take-out and/or delivery.

Superior Skin Care staying positive

Among the Wellesley businesses forced into a “staycation,” as Svetlana Shnayder puts it, is her Superior Skin Care & Electrolysis shop at 148 Linden St. Superior temporarily closed on March 23 and will stay that way until at least May 4, pending state rules.

For now, Shnayder says she is keeping in touch with clients via email and social media. “My goal is to keep in touch with our clients, keep them positive, give them tips on how to get through this and let them know that we are thinking of them and looking forward to seeing them.”

Facial-at-home kits are available for online order and they can be shipped or dropped off at homes, she says.

And speaking of keeping things positive, Shnayder says her landlord has been great working with her on a payment plan until her shop re-opens.