Wellesley Business Buzz: New businesses itching to open; Newton-Wellesley Hospital names new prez; Virtual Saturdays at Fay School

Wellesley’s existing businesses, from restaurants to supermarkets, are earning praise from customers trying to help them eke through the COVID-19 pandemic.

But what about those businesses that haven’t even had a chance to start yet? Several very touchy-feely businesses (a tanning salon, barber shop and yoga studio) were about to launch just as the new coronavirus emerged, yet have been in a holding pattern due to the state’s rules regarding essential services. We reached out to see how they’re handling it and to get a sense of what they have in store.

Pure Glow

Pure Glow’s temporary window sign popped up on Church Street in January, alerting the town about the organic spray tanning outfit’s pending arrival this spring.

While it remains to be seen if a spring opening will happen, Pure Glow is moving ahead in hopes it will, going through the process soon of seeking signage approval from the town. Pure Glow’s Lauren Rampello says they’re shooting for sometime between May 15-June 1 to open.

“The nature of our operation lends itself to cover all of the federally recommended precautions already, so we’re confident about creating a safe studio space out the gate in the current climate,” Rampello says. “We’re by appointment only, have private individual rooms for each treatment, all of our spray specialists wear masks and gloves at all times and our ventilation is superb (and monitored around the clock) to create the healthiest experience possible.”

Beyond sunless tanning, Pure Glow will offer other beauty services “that aren’t yet available in Wellesley, sp we’re ver excited to announce what they are” just in time for summer, she says.

Rampello acknowledges one challenge for Pure Glow is that it could take a while for people get get used to visiting brick-and-mortar locations again. “Once we get people in the door, I’m confident that our studio setup and how good they feel post-treatment will ease their fears,” she says, noting that a large portion of Pure Glow’s clients live in Wellesley and nearby. Pure Glow’s existing location is on Newbury Street in Boston.

The Barber’s Chair

Also looking to expand Wellesley’s selection of businesses designed to help people look and feel good is Francisco (Cisco) Sanchez, who is opening The Barber’s Chair in space formerly occupied by Pine Straw on Washington Street. He’s been a professional barber for 10+ years, and previously managed Title City Barbershop in Natick Center.

“The Barber’s Chair is an upscale vintage-style barbershop with a modern twist. Services range from all age groups, whether you want a traditional hot towel shave, beard grooming, classic, modern, hipster or trending children’s haircuts we’ll execute to customer satisfaction,” he says. “We will offer discounts for senior citizens, military (active & veterans) and first responders.

Sanchez isn’t concerned about just your hair: “Our goal, beyond becoming a profitable business, is becoming a trusted destination whereby the client in our community can come to refresh their minds and escape stresses of life.”

YogaSix

Jed Sturman, franchise owner for YogaSix in Linden Square, looks forward to restarting the build-out of this new yoga studio and opening for business once state guidelines allow.

“Sign-ups have been strong and we will be opening the studio when safe to do so. In the meantime we’re offering live and on-demand virtual classes for all those who have signed up,” Sturman says.

“Ultimately the decision to come out to the studio will be up to each individual,” he says. “To promote a safe and supportive environment we are planning smaller classes to maintain recommended social distancing and a schedule and technology that allows for deep cleaning between each class.”

While COVID-19 has disrupted YogaSix’s plans, Sturman acknowledges it “is better that it happened before opening. This limits the impact to our clients and staff and provides some flexibility in how we respond. The partners and vendors we work with have all been extremely flexible and accommodating, helping to keep the impact manageable.”

Sturman says “Wellesley is the perfect town for YogaSix. It’s a close-knit, active community of people who want to grow in new and different directions.”

Like the owners of these other new businesses, he feels confident that those who become their clients will find it worth the wait.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital names a prez

Dr. Errol Norwitz, currently chief scientific officer at Tufts Medical Center, has been named president of Newton-Wellesley Hospital effective July 1. He will actually be returning to Newton-Wellesley, where he was on the medical staff from 1997-2002.

Dr. Norwitz also has served as Chair of the Tufts MC Medical Board for two years and has been a member of the executive leadership team of Tufts MC/Wellforce since 2016. Previously, he held executive leadership positions at Yale-New Haven Hospital and was Professor of Ob/Gyn at Yale University School of Medicine.

A challenging time indeed to take on a job like this at Newton-Wellesley.

Virtual Saturdays at Fay School

Join Fay School on Saturday, May 2, 10am – 10:45am for the K-9 independent school’s first-ever virtual “Saturdays at Fay.” Meet Jenny the Juggler, who has been a professional juggler since 1997 and has performed at places like Fenway Park, the Bristol Fourth of July Parade, and now your very own living room! Jenny’s uplifting and engaging show will feature juggling, magic, music, and more. For more information, please visit https://www. fayschool.org/saturdays.