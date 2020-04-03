Wellesley coronavirus update: Cod Squad returns; Wellesley Rec, Youth Commission have fun for you; #ClapBecauseWeCare Friday

Wellesley now is up to 20 coronavirus cases, up 3 from yesterday after a few days of no additions. Residents, businesses and town organizations continue to adapt, seek new opportunities as they navigate the uncharted waters of the coronavirus crisis.

Cod Squad truck is back

Captain Marden’s has informed us that its Cod Squad truck, usually seen more often in other locales than Wellesley, will be in its parking lot at 279 Linden St. for lunch Monday–Thursday 11am–2pm through May 4. Clam chowder, fish & chips, lobster rolls will have you feeling all summery.

The Captain’s Nancy Goodall says the business applied for a temporary permit from the Health Department and Selectmen’s office to operate in its lot. The restaurant is open for lunch only on Fridays and dinner Monday-Saturday for take-out and curbside.

“Our employees are working very hard and we are grateful to have such loyalty from our customers and staff,” she says. “The retail store has been very busy with many customers opting for curbside delivery.”

Wellesley Rec, Youth Commission challenge you to stay active

The Wellesley Recreation Department and Wellesley Youth Commission are all about helping the community stay active, whether it’s through outdoor or indoor activities. While Rec has formally canceled its spring programs due to coronavirus concerns, both it and the Youth Commission are working to promote virtual or in-home substitutes that might at least tide over youths and adults until the crisis subsides.

Youth Director Maura Renzella is well aware of the frustrations people in town are experiencing while cooped up. She has a high school senior in her house whose year-end activities look doomed. And she knows it’s not just young people who are looking for relief.

questtoengageandenrichWellesle y! The goal is to provide opportunities for the Wellesley Community to connect daily on Facebook and Instagram by participating in challenges,” she says. Among this week’s activities was an effort to get people to wear their Wellesley Raider Pride gear, and the Renzellas led by example. Rec and the Youth Commission have teamed up to provide daily activities for those of all ages who are largely confined to their homes. “We are promoting the effort under Quarantine Quest #questtoengageandenrichWellesley! The goal is to provide opportunities for the Wellesley Community to connect daily on Facebook and Instagram by participating in challenges,” she says. Among this week’s activities was an effort to get people to wear their Wellesley Raider Pride gear, and the Renzellas led by example.

Family-oriented activities also include sidewalk art contests and scavenger hunts that can be done while adhering to social distancing protocols. Rec instructors are also converting their offerings to online formats, some free, some for a fee.

#ClapBecauseWeCare hits the area on Friday

We’re all swimming in hashtags as organizations promote good causes, forced fun and more. The We’re all swimming in hashtags as organizations promote good causes, forced fun and more. The #ClapBecauseWeCare movement has caught on, though, and hits Massachusetts on Friday at 7pm. The idea is to pop out of your front door for a few minutes and clap for those who are on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. Medical workers, drivers, grocery and pharmacy employees, first responders and more in your neighborhood can take a bow as you applaud them.

