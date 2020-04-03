Wellesley coronavirus update: Cod Squad returns; Wellesley Rec, Youth Commission have fun for you; #ClapBecauseWeCare Friday

Wellesley now is up to 20 coronavirus cases, up 3 from yesterday after a few days of no additions. Residents, businesses and town organizations continue to adapt, seek new opportunities as they navigate the uncharted waters of the coronavirus crisis.
Cod Squad truck is back
Captain Marden’s has informed us that its Cod Squad truck, usually seen more often in other locales than Wellesley, will be in its parking lot at 279 Linden St. for lunch Monday–Thursday 11am–2pm through May 4. Clam chowder, fish & chips, lobster rolls will have you feeling all summery.
The Captain’s Nancy Goodall says the business applied for a temporary permit from the Health Department and Selectmen’s office to operate in its lot. The restaurant is open for lunch only on Fridays and dinner Monday-Saturday for take-out and curbside.
“Our employees are working very hard and we are grateful to have such loyalty from our customers and staff,” she says. “The retail store has been very busy with many customers opting for curbside delivery.”
Wellesley Rec, Youth Commission challenge you to stay active
#ClapBecauseWeCare hits the area on Friday
More: Wellesley-area Automotive Services spotlight—keep your car in top condition, safely (sponsored)
Leave a Reply